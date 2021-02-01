Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 102, two fatalities recorded on February 1

Meanwhile, the number of fresh coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra fell below 2,000 on Monday, taking the tally of infections to 20,28,347, the state Health department said.

The state added 1,948 new cases during the day, while 27 people succumbed to the COVID-19 disease, taking the total fatality count to 51,109, it said in a statement.

Of the 27 new deaths, 15 were from the past 48 hours, while 6 from the last week. The remaining six fatalities had occurred before the last week, it said.

A total of 3,289 patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday, taking the overall number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,32,294, the department said. The state is now left with 43,701 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.26 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.52 per cent, it said.

Currently, 1,92,382 people are in home quarantine and 2,152 are in institutional quarantine across Maharashtra.

With 39,055 new tests on Monday, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra increased to 1,46,56,223, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 20,28,347; new cases 1,948; deaths: 51,109; discharged 19,32,294; active cases: 43,701; people tested so far: 1,46,56,223.