Coronavirus in Pune: PMC to direct COVID-19 patients to Jumbo facilities and civic-run hospitals

As the number of COVID-19 cases declining in Pune, PMC has decided to direct COVID-19 patients to jumbo facilities and civic-run hospitals.

As per the story by Pune Mirror, the civic body has decided to keep a few private hospitals on board to make better capacity utilisation of the dedicated jumbo facilities of PMC. Thus now patients will be referred to the private hospitals only if they develop complications which cannot be treated at the Jumbo facility at COEP and Baner.

Pune yesterday reported 329 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,59,406.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 19 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,105.

A total of 774 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 6,885. As of now, 1,48,416 people were discharged/ recovered.

Yesterday, 2,883 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,19,869.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 6,417 new COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths, according to the state's Public Health Department.

The state's COVID tally climbed to 16,38,961, including 1,40,194 active cases, 14,55,107 recoveries and 43,152 deaths.