Coronavirus in Pune: PMC to conduct comorbidity survey in 42 slums in the city

While it is well established that people with underlying comorbidities are at high risk of COVID-19 infection, Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to conduct a comorbidity assessment in the slums.

As per the report by Pune Mirror, (PMC) has teamed up with Society of Community Health-Oriented Operational Links (SCHOOL), will a conduct survey of people suffering from Non-Communicable Diseases in all 42 slums within its limit.

The move is the part of PMC's preparation for the likely second COVID-19 wave.

Patients with comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory and renal diseases and cancer are more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Prior knowledge of an individual’s health is critical to avoid fatal repercussions of COVID-19 treatment.

Meanwhile, Pune reported 226 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,64,341 on Friday.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,373 with 5 new fatalities. A total of 367 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,376. As of now, 1,55,592 people were discharged/ recovered. On Friday, 2,064 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,66,012.