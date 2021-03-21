Coronavirus in Pune: PMC records 2900 COVID-19 cases; active cases jump to 22,524

In yet another massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,900 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its caseload to 2,35,394.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,053 with 20 new fatalities.

A total of 1245 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,07,817.

As of now, there are 22,524 active COVID-19 cases.

Besides, Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported cumulative 6,151 new cases.

Meanwhile, in yet another enormous spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 30,535 new cases were reported on Sunday (March 21). This is the highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous highest single-day surge was 27,126, which was reported on Saturday, March 20.

Besides, 99 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 53,399. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.15%.

11,314 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 22,14,867. The recovery rate in the state stands at 89.32%.

Currently, 9,69,867 people are in home quarantine and 9,601 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 2,10,120.