Coronavirus in Pune: PMC records 2834 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since pandemic outbreak

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is witnessing over 2,000 COVID-19 cases for the last three days. However, the COVID-19 surge on Friday broke an all-time record. PMC reported 2,834 new coronavirus cases in a single day, taking its caseload to 2,29,383. This is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak in March last year.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,017 with 15 new fatalities.

A total of 885 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,04,670.

As of now, there are 18,888 active COVID-19 cases.

Besides, Pune division comprising civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad as well as districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara reported cumulative 5,472 new cases.

"Pune city accounted for 2,834 of the new cases, and now has a caseload of 2,29,383. Pimpri Chinchwad's tally rose by 1,326 to touch 1,19,518. The number of COVID-19 cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune cantonment areas increased to 1,09,696," an official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 25,681 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year, a health official said.

The caseload in the state crossed the 24 lakh-mark to rise to 24,22,021.

With 70 fatalities, the death toll reached 53,208, the official said.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had set a new record of daily rise with 25,833 new infections being reported.

With 1,27,147 tests carried out on Friday, the state has so far tested 1,80,83,977 samples for coronavirus.

There are 8,67,333 people in home quarantine while 7,848 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 70 deaths, 43 occurred in the last 48 hours and 15 in the last week. Rest 12 deaths are from the period before the last week.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 24,22,021, new cases: 25,681, death toll: 53,208, discharged: 21,89,965, active cases: 1,77,560, people tested so far: 1,80,83,977.