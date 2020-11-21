Coronavirus in Pune: PMC re-opens swimming pools for sportspersons

Swimming had been hit hard by the pandemic as pools and complexes across the city remained shut ever since the lockdown was announced on March 24.

Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced the reopening of pools used for training of sportspersons across the country.

While Maharashtra had allowed reopening of pools from November 5. The guidelines, including regular temperature checks and sanitisation, will have to be taken care of. You can check the guidelines issued by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of Maharashtra at sports.maharashtra.gov.in.

Meanwhile, Pune reported 372 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,66,209 on Friday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,417 with ten new fatalities.

A total of 209 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,628. As of now, 1,57,164 people were discharged/ recovered. On Friday, 4,172 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,81,380.