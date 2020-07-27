Coronavirus in Pune Municipal Corporation: COVID-19 cases near 50,000-mark; death toll at 1,166

Pune: Pune city on Sunday reported 992 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed its number of patients to 48,057, tweeted Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

The death toll reached 1,166 with 13 succumbing to the infection, he said.

According to the Mayor, 1,175 patients were discharged from hospitals in the city during the day.

A total of 28,593 patients have been recovered.