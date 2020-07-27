Coronavirus in Pune Municipal Corporation: COVID-19 cases near 50,000-mark; death toll at 1,166

Pune: Pune city on Sunday reported 992 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed its number of patients to 48,057, tweeted Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.
The death toll reached 1,166 with 13 succumbing to the infection, he said.
According to the Mayor, 1,175 patients were discharged from hospitals in the city during the day.
A total of 28,593 patients have been recovered.
Meanwhile, 9,431 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the tally to 3,75,799, with a death toll at 13,656.
A total of 6,044 patients were discharged on Sunday. The number of those recovered has risen to 2,13,238, making for a recovery rate of 56.74 per cent.
In Mumbai, the number of cases reached 1,09,096, with 1,115 new cases reported on Sunday, according to the BMC public health department. The death toll on Sunday was 57, bringing the total number of fatalities in the city to 6,090.
A total of 334 people from other states are being treated in Maharashtra, while 46 such patients have died so far.
Currently, 9,08,420 people are home-quarantined in the state, while 44,276 others in institutional quarantine, it said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,75,799; deaths 13,656; recoveries 2,13,238; active cases 1,48,601; people tested so far 18,86,296.
(With inputs from PTI)
