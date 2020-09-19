Coronavirus in Pune: Liquor shop sealed for violating social distancing and mask norms in Shivajinagar

A liquor shop in Pune's Shivajinagar area was sealed by the civic authorities after patrons were found violating social distancing and mask norms, an official said on Friday.

The liquor outlet is located in Shivajinagar area and was sealed under Maharashtra COVID-19 Preventive Measures Rules by the civic anti-encroachment cell, a PMC official said.

Meanwhile, as per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,891 to 1,28,423 on Friday. With 44 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,007.

A total of 1,926 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,293. As per the update, 1,08,132 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,67,496 on Friday with the single-day addition of 21,656 cases, the state health department said.

Due to the death of 405 patients during the day, the fatality count in the state mounted to 31,791, it said.

A total of 22,078 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,34,432, it said, adding that the state now has 3,00,887 active cases.

A total of 17,78,792 people are currently under home quarantine in the state, while 36,767 others are placed under institutional quarantine, the official added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 11,67,496, new cases: 21,656, death toll: 31,791 discharged: 8,34,432, active cases: 3,00,887, people tested so far: 56,93,345.

