Coronavirus in Pune: 'Jumbo' COVID-19 treatment facility inaugurated in Pimpri Chinchwad

Last week, the first COVID-19 jumbo facility was inaugurated at the College of Engineering, Pune. It has 800 beds, including 600 oxygen and 200 ICU beds. It was inaugurated by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray through video conferencing while deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was present at the site.

Thackeray appreciated the efforts of the district as well as civic administrations of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad for setting up the facilities in a short time.

While inaugurating the facility, Thackeray said that "chase the virus" campaign to break the chain of infection will be extended across the state.

Voice sampling method to diagnose COVID-19 has been introduced in Mumbai, the chief minister noted.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope was also present at the online inauguration.

Pawar said the jumbo facilities in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad will help bring down the case fatality rate of the district.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 3,244 new coronavirus cases since the previous evening which took its case count to 1,53,141, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll reached 3,804 with 62 patients succumbing to the infection, he added.

"Of the 3,244 cases, 1,617 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 87,317 cases so far.

"However, 1,369 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," he said.

"With 1,031 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the case count there is 44,405," the official added.

