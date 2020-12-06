Coronavirus in Pune: Full list of COVID-19 micro containment zones as issued by PMC

Pune reported 351 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,71,769 on Saturday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,486 with four new fatalities.

A total of 423 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,304. As of now, 1,61,979 people were discharged/ recovered. On Saturday, 3,736 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,37,466.

Meanwhile, PMC has also released a list of micro-containment zones in the city. While 4 areas were removed from the list, 4 new areas were added as well. Thus, the new list has 6 micro-containment zones.

The regions would remain in the containment zone list for two weeks, according to the civic body’s order.

The civic body had declared a list of 13 containment zones on November 4. It took down the number of containment zones from 13 to six on November 21.

The containment zones will be sealed with partial barricading of the streets to stop the free movement of the people in and out of the area, according to the civic body.

The list is as follows: