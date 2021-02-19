Coronavirus in Pune: Districts collector directs to impose Rs 500 fine on mask violators - Here's the full list of new guidelines

Pune is witnessing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. The rise in the number of cases has been consistent in the last 8-10 days, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Thursday. However, he added the situation is not worrisome but the administration is on alert.

"In last 8-10 days, no. of patients has been increasing but the situation is not worrisome. We're on alert. We've decided to increase COVID19 testing. There is a chance of making the COVID19 rules more strict if the number of cases rises," news agency ANI quoted Murlidhar Mohol as saying.

He had also said the administration is likely to again introduce containment zones in four areas, which has seen a steep rise in COVID-19 cases. Mohol said cases have increased in Ahmednagar Road, Warje, Sinhagad Road, and Satara Road areas.

Now, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has on Friday revised the COVID-19 guidelines and has directed to imposed a fine of Rs 500 on mask violators. "Instructions have been issued to both the Municipal Corporations (Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad) and the rural areas to strictly implement the guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus spread. However, restrictions will be imposed if these guidelines are not strictly followed," he said. "Currently, there is a restriction on the gathering of people in the district. Therefore, citizens will not be able to crowd in public places. However, no curfew has been imposed in the district," he added.

Here are the new guidelines:

1. Incident Commander and Tehsildars, Group Development Officers, Panchayat Samiti, Police Inspectors, and Chief Officers will pay surprise visits to all wedding halls, coaching classes, schools, colleges, cinemas, gyms, shopping malls, religious places, parks, and other crowded places from time to time and check if COVID-19 guidelines are followed, which includes wearing face masks and arrangement of hand sanitizers. If it isn't followed, they should be given notice at the first time and an appropriate penalty should be levied. If the same situation persists for the second time, the establishment should be sealed for 15 days or the police department should file a case against the establishment concerned.

2. If a person does not wear face mask in public place he will be charged Rs. 500 and if found again a fine of Rs 1000 should be levied.

3. A team appointed by the concerned department should conduct a special operation to check the use of masks and sanitizers at all hotels, restaurants, etc. In case of violation of rules at this place, the concerned department should take strict action.

4. It will be mandatory to obtain permission from the concerned police station before conducting any private or public event which is crowded. Also, it will be binding on the organizers to follow Covid-19 instructions at the venue or not. In case of any violation, action should be taken through the concerned local police station.

5. The concerned Incident Commander should take action if necessary to declare the area in the Pune District (Rural) if positive cases are found. Also, the concerned place should be disinfected by the local self-governing body so that it will be easier to prevent the spread of infection.

6. Preparations should be made as to which CCC centers in the district are closed and which CCC centers will have to be reopened. Considering the increasing number of patients, the concerned should ensure adequate beds in the required Covid Care Centers, Covid Hospitals, Covid Care Hospitals, ensure that all the equipment are in good condition and adequate manpower is available.

7. The health department in the Municipal Corporation/Municipal Council /Nagar Panchayat / Gram Panchayat and Cantonment area of ​​Pune district rural area should conduct targeted tests in the area or area where COVID-19 infection is increasing. At least 20 contacts must be found for each patient. At least micro sealing should be done at the place where the COVID-19 patient has been found. Everyone in the patient's home should be examined. Regular COVID-19 tests should be conducted of people such as vegetable marketers, shopkeepers etc.

9. All Depot Heads, State Transport Corporation should take necessary action to ensure that passengers wear masks at bus stands as well as in buses and adhere to the preventive measures of Covid-19.

10. Against the backdrop of increasing contagion of Covid-19, the management of the concerned temples should take necessary action in this regard against the large number of devotees coming to the temple in the rural areas of Pune district. Also, passes should not be given to senior citizens above 65 years of age and children below 10 years of age, and devotees who do not wear masks. Also, the SOP regarding the action to be taken at religious places / places of worship should be strictly followed.