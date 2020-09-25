Coronavirus in Pune district: With 78 patients succumbing to COVID-19, death toll crosses 6,000 mark

Pune district on Thursday recorded 78 deaths, taking the death toll to 6,032. 3,521 new coronavirus cases were reported during the day, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,65,204.

In Pune city, the COVID-19 case count rose by 1,512 to 1,37,330 on Thursday. As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 42 people succumbed to the infection, while the death toll went up to 3,255.

A total of 1,328 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,449. As per the update, 1,16,626 people have recovered/discharged as of now. With 5,642 tests conducted on Thursday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,94,949.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 784 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 73,260. 16 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,206. A total of 1,559 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 63,814.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 12,82,963 on Thursday with the addition of 19,164 cases, the state health department said. With 459 fatalities being reported during the day, the death toll in the state reached 34,345, it said.

A total of 17,185 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the recoveries in the state to 9,73,214, it said, adding that the state now has 2,74,993 active cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 12,82,963, new cases: 19,164, death toll: 34,345, discharged: 9,73,214, active cases: 2,74,993, people tested so far: 61,90,389.

(With PTI inputs)