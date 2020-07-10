Coronavirus in Pune: Denied entry into Junnar village, couple consume pesticide; wife dies

In a shocking incident, a couple selling vegetables allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison after they were denied entry to a containment zone in Junnar, reported Hindustan Times.

The incident took place in Umbraj village in Junnar on July 8, leaving the wife dead and her husband in critical condition.

The village was declared as a containment zone after four positive COVID-19 cases were reported.

According to the police, the deceased and her husband were stopped by the police during nakabandi when they were going to their village after selling vegetables in the nearby villages.

The couple drank pesticide after an argument with a cop who suggested them to take an alternative route. The man, however, vomited it, but his wife gulped it, said the police.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital but was proclaimed dead on arrival.

As per the report by Maharashtra Times, Couple's son complained that his parents took this step after the beating and abusing by cops at the checkpoint.

The Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural), Sandip Patil, however, denied the allegations of police beating the duo.

The police booked the couple under IPC 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and IPC 309 (attempt to commit suicide).

Meanwhile, amidst the rising COVID-19 cases and the citizens flouting social distancing norms, Pune district administration decided to reimpose the lockdown in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13.

Complete lockdown is announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and some parts of Rural Pune from July 13 to July 23, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Friday, as quoted by ANI.