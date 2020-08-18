Coronavirus in Pune: COVID-19 serosurvey suggests 51.5% have antibodies

A total of 51.5 percent of the people from whom samples were collected were found to have antibodies in a serosurvey conducted in Pune from July 20 to August 5.

The organisations involved in the survey were Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.

Funding for the project was provided by the Persistent Foundation.

What is serosurvey?

A serosurvey attempts to find out whether a person has developed antibodies against COVID-19. The body produces antibodies, a kind of protein, to fight viruses. These antibodies are produced after an infection has occurred. Their presence suggests in the body that infection by coronavirus has occurred earlier.

A serosurvey helps researchers find out to what extent COVID-19 has spread in the community. A random sample of the population is tested for antibodies and an estimate made for the entire population.