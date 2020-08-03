Coronavirus in Pune: COVID-19 patient’s body left for 2 days inside ambulance in Shirur

In a shocking incident in Pune district, a dead body of coronavirus patient was allegedly left in an ambulance for two days before being given for the cremation.

As per the report published by the Pune Mirror, the incident took place in Shirur. The woman had died on Thursday and her body was cremated on Saturday night after her COVID-19 report came in.

Deceased was suspected to have COVID-19. Relatives of the woman alleged that the body was not released as her COVID-19 report came late. Deceased woman's daughter had to mortgage her jewellery to arrange for the funeral and hospital bill which increased due to the use of the ambulance for two days.

As per the report, officials from the department reportedly reached the spot after the cremation was conducted under the supervision of the Shikrapur Police and local Gram Panchayat officials.

The administration has now ordered an official enquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, Pune district in Maharashtra reported 3,017 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 90,393, a health official said on Sunday.

The death toll in the district reached 2,041 with 49 persons succumbing to the infection on Sunday.

"Of the 3,017 cases, 1,762 were reported from areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the tally has grown to 57,523," the official said.

A total of 1,203 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day in the district, he added.

With 871 new cases in the neighbouring industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count there increased to 22,445.

The rural parts of the district, the civil hospital and areas in the Pune Cantonment Board have collectively reported 10,425 cases so far, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)