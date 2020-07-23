Coronavirus in Pune: Cop cycles across jurisdiction to spread COVID-19 awareness, stay fit

Pune: Devidas Gheware, an inspector at Duttawadi police station in Pune, has been conducting regular patrols in his area on a cycle to raise awareness about COVID-19.

According to Gheware, there are 12-14 containment zones in the area and using a cycle helps him to reach places where cars cannot go.

