Coronavirus in Pune: Collector warns lax Punekars flouting social distancing, promises 'stricter restrictions'

Pune district administration on Monday warned of imposition of stricter restrictions if people continue to flout social distancing norms amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Pune district has reported 29,844 COVID-19 cases and 890 deaths so far.

"People are seen stepping out of their houses without wearing masks and are violating social distancing norms. If this continues, the district administration will have to take some stringent steps which include imposing stricter restrictions," said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

He said cases have also spiked in rural parts of the district.

"We have decided to form flying squads in the district to check whether lockdown guidelines are followed or not," he added.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 1,245 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 29,844 on Monday, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

He said the death toll increased to 890 with 21 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period.

Also, 630 patients were discharged from hospitals, he said.

"Of the 1,245 cases, 886 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 22,277 patients," the official said.

As many as 258 cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad where the COVID-19 count now stands at 5,052, he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 2,515, the official added.

Earlier on Saturday, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted. His condition was stable and he was undergoing treatment, he assured.