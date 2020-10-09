Coronavirus in Pune: City to get five post-COVID care centres for the recovered patients

Increasing cases of COVID-19 is not the only issue with the disease, after the illness, recovered patients may continue to report a wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc.

To tackle the issue several states and local bodies are setting up post-COVID care centres. In one such move, five post-COVID care facilities will be set in Pune.

As per the report by Pune Mirror, these five facilities will come up at Sassoon General Hospitals, Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, (YCMH), Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital and two other facilities run by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The decision was taken at the meeting between experts of the central health team and officials of state and local bodies.

Meanwhile, Pune reported 798 new coronavirus cases on October 8, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,52,200.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 32 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,763. A total of 805 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 14,032.

As per the update, 1,34,405 people have recovered/discharged as of now. With 4,932 tests conducted on the day, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,64,143.