Coronavirus in Pune: Central team alerts of a possible second COVID-19 wave during December-January

Even as the hospitals in Pune have started reporting fewer cases of fresh COVID-19 infections over the last few days, a Central team of medical experts has alerted the administration to be prepared for a possible second COVID-19 wave during December-January, reported Hindustan Times.

The Central team was in Pune for a three-day visit which concluded on Saturday. It included All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Professor Dr Arvind Kushwaha and Assistant Professor Sitikanta Banerjee. They visited Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and other rural areas.

The report quoted PMC Assistant Health Officer Dr Sanjeev Wavare as saying, “The history of pandemics like flu and other diseases show second or third wave. Hence, the central team has alerted of a possible second wave. It may or may not come. Residents have to follow norms like hand sanitisation, mask and social distancing to check the second wave.”

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 caseload of Pune district increased by 1,341 on Tuesday to reach 3,09,193, while 46 deaths during this period took the toll to 7,250, an official said. A total of 998 persons were discharged as well, he added.

Pune city now has 1,55,067 cases, which is an increase of 486, while the count reached 84,275 in Pimpri Chinchwad after 244 people were detected with the infection, the official said. The number of COVID-19 cases in rural and cantonment areas of Pune stands at 69,851.

