Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 total rises by 2,078, 1,240 new cases in PCMC

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 2,078 in the last 24 hours to 1,11,916 on Wednesday.
With 41 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,625, he said.
A total of 2,013 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 16,667 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 92,614 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 7,609 tests conducted on Wenesday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,07,866, Mohol said.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1,240 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 total to 58,747.
Seven deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 968.
A total of 502 people were discharged during the day, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 48,094.
Active COVID-19 cases in the city are at 9,615.
Meanwhile, Pune district in Maharashtra reported 4,885 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of infections to 2,06,290, a health official said on Wednesday.
With 69 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 4,794, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
