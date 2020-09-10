Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 total rises by 2,078, 1,240 new cases in PCMC

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 2,078 in the last 24 hours to 1,11,916 on Wednesday.

With 41 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,625, he said.

A total of 2,013 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 16,667 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 92,614 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 7,609 tests conducted on Wenesday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,07,866, Mohol said.