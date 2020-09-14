Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 total rises by 1,978, 1,028 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,978 to 1,19,657 on Sunday.

With 45 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,793.

A total of 1,587 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,788.

As per the update, 99,076 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 6,770 tests conducted on Sunday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,34,645.