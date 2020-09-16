Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 total rises by 1,691, 997 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,691 to 1,22,448 on Tuesday.
With 43 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,875.
A total of 1,563 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,478.
As per the update, 1,02,095 people have recovered/discharged as of now.
With 5,497 tests conducted on Tuesday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,42,946.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 997 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 65,379.
10 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,065.
A total of 1,188 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 54,779.
In the city, the total number of active patients has now reached 9,535. Out of these, 6,524 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospitals and 3,011 patients are in home isolation.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 3,889 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection count to 2,31,196, while the toll reached 5,292 with 70 deaths during this period, an official said on Tuesday.
Besides, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,97,856 on Tuesday with addition of 20,482 new cases, state health department said.
With 515 deaths, the total toll in the state went up to 30,409, it said.
Of the total 515 fatalities, 302 had occurred in the last 48 hours. 116 deaths had taken place in the last one week, while 97 deaths had occurred before it, a health official said.
A total of 19,423 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 7,75,273, it said, adding that the state now has 2,91,797 active cases.
The state has so far conducted 54,09,060 tests, the official said.
A total of 17,34,164 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 37,225 others are placed in institutional quarantine, he added.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 10,97,856, new cases 20,482, deaths: 30,409, discharged 7,75,273, active cases: 2,91,797, people tested so far: 54,09,060.
(With PTI inputs)
