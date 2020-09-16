Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 total rises by 1,691, 997 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,691 to 1,22,448 on Tuesday.

With 43 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,875.

A total of 1,563 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,478.

As per the update, 1,02,095 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 5,497 tests conducted on Tuesday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,42,946.