Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 total rises by 1,100, 760 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,100 to 1,20,757 on Monday.
With 39 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,832.
A total of 1,456 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,393.
As per the update, 1,005,32 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 2,807 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,37,452.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 760 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the COVID-19 total to 64,382.
16 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,055.
A total of 459 people were discharged on Monday, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 53,591.
In the city, the total number of active patients has now reached 9,625. Out of these, 6,429 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospitals and 3,196 patients are in home isolation.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 2,481 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 2,27,307 on Monday, a health official said.
The death toll increased to 5,222 with 79 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period, he said.
Also, 1,456 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the infection in the western Maharashtra district, the official said.
"Of the 2,481 cases, 1,100 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 1,20,757.
"With 760 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's tally stood at 64,382," he said.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 42,168, the official said.
