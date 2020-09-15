Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 total rises by 1,100, 760 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,100 to 1,20,757 on Monday.

With 39 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,832.

A total of 1,456 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,393.

As per the update, 1,005,32 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 2,807 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 5,37,452.