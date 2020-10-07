Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 969, PCMC records 570 new cases

Pune reported 969 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,51,402. As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 22 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,731. A total of 1,060 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 14,071.
As per the update, 1,33,600 people have recovered/discharged as of now. With 5,438 tests conducted on the day, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,29,211.
Meanwhile, in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 570 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 81,942. 8 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,396.
A total of 644 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 76,050.
Besides, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Wednesday rose to 14,80,489 with 14,578 fresh cases coming to light, a state health official said.
With 355 new fatalities being reported, the death toll in the state reached 39,072, he said.
But on the other hand, 16,715 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered patients in the state to 11,96,441.
There are 2,44,527 active cases in the state now.
A total of 22,48,741 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 25,655 are in institutional quarantine.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases: 14,80,489, New cases: 14,578, Death toll: 39,072, Discharged: 11,96,441, Active cases: 2,44,527, People tested so far: 73,24,188.
