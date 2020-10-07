Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 969, PCMC records 570 new cases

Besides, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on Wednesday rose to 14,80,489 with 14,578 fresh cases coming to light, a state health official said.

With 355 new fatalities being reported, the death toll in the state reached 39,072, he said.

But on the other hand, 16,715 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered patients in the state to 11,96,441.

There are 2,44,527 active cases in the state now.

A total of 22,48,741 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 25,655 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases: 14,80,489, New cases: 14,578, Death toll: 39,072, Discharged: 11,96,441, Active cases: 2,44,527, People tested so far: 73,24,188.