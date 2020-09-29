Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,040, PCMC records 684 new cases

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,040 to 1,43,955 on Tuesday.
With 40 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,446.
A total of 1,548 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 16,680.
As per the update, 1,23,829 people have recovered/discharged as of now.
With 5,678 tests conducted on Tuesday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,21,098.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 684 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 77,317.
16 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,306.
A total of 806 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 69,061.