Mumbai

Updated on

Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,040, PCMC records 684 new cases

By FPJ Web Desk

Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,040, PCMC records 684 new cases
Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,040, PCMC records 684 new cases
Twitter/ @IAS_Rubal

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,040 to 1,43,955 on Tuesday.

With 40 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,446.

A total of 1,548 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 16,680.

As per the update, 1,23,829 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 5,678 tests conducted on Tuesday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,21,098.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 684 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 77,317.

16 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,306.

A total of 806 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 69,061.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in