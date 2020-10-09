Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 697, PCMC records 490 new cases

Pune reported 697 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,52,897. As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 23 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,786. A total of 970 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 13,736.
Meanwhile, in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 490 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 82,993. 7 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,412.
A total of 474 people were discharged on the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 77,237.
Besides, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 15 lakh-mark with the addition of 12,134 cases, a health department official said.
The case count now stands at 15,06,018, he said.
The state reported 302 deaths on Friday, which took the fatality count to 39,732, the official said.
A total of 17,323 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 12,29,339. The state now has 2,36,491 active cases.
A total of 23,00,588 people are currently under home quarantine in the state, while 24,972 others are in institutional quarantine, he added.
The state has so far conducted 74,87,383 tests.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 15,06,018, new cases: 12,134, death toll: 39,732 discharged: 12,29,339, active cases: 2,36,491, people tested so far: 74,87,383.
(With PTI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)