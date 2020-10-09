Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 697, PCMC records 490 new cases

Besides, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday crossed the 15 lakh-mark with the addition of 12,134 cases, a health department official said.

The case count now stands at 15,06,018, he said.

The state reported 302 deaths on Friday, which took the fatality count to 39,732, the official said.

A total of 17,323 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 12,29,339. The state now has 2,36,491 active cases.

A total of 23,00,588 people are currently under home quarantine in the state, while 24,972 others are in institutional quarantine, he added.

The state has so far conducted 74,87,383 tests.

