Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 528, PCMC records 217 cases

Pune reported 528 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,69,394 on Saturday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,458 with seven new fatalities.

A total of 415 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,507. As of now, 1,59,429 people were discharged/ recovered. On Saturday, 4,535 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,13,183.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 217 COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 91,967. With seven new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,624 on Saturday.

On Saturday, 3,817 tests were conducted taking the total count to 4,67,802.