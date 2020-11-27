Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 430, PCMC records 231 cases

Pune reported 430 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,68,460 on Thursday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,449 with three new fatalities.

A total of 382 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,317. As of now, 1,58,694 people were discharged/ recovered. On Thursday, 3,645 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,03,871.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 231 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 91,515. With 16 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,614 on Thursday.

As of now, 87,634 people were discharged/ recovered.