Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 406, PCMC records 235 cases

Pune reported 406 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,68,866 on Friday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,451 with two new fatalities.
A total of 320 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,401. As of now, 1,59,014 people were discharged/ recovered. On Friday, 4,777 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,08,648.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 235 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 91750. With four new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,618 on Friday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally on Friday reached 18,08,550 as 6,185 fresh infections were recorded, said a health official.
The state also reported 85 fatalities during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 46,898, he said.
On the other hand, 4,089 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recovered patients to 16,72,627.
There are now 87,969 active coronavirus patients in Maharashtra.
