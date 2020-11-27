Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 406, PCMC records 235 cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally on Friday reached 18,08,550 as 6,185 fresh infections were recorded, said a health official.

The state also reported 85 fatalities during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 46,898, he said.

On the other hand, 4,089 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recovered patients to 16,72,627.

There are now 87,969 active coronavirus patients in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,08,550, New cases: 6,185, Death toll: 46,898, Discharged: 16,72,627, Active cases: 87,969, People tested so far: 1,06,35,600.