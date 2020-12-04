Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 366, PCMC records 149 cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday rose to 18,42,587 as it recorded 5,229 new cases of infection, a health official said.

With 127 new fatalities, the death toll reached 47,599, he said.

A total of 6,776 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 17,10,050.

The number of active cases is 83,859.

