Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 366, PCMC records 149 cases

Pune reported 366 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,71,418 on Friday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,482 with four new fatalities.
A total of 346 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,380. As of now, 1,61,556 people were discharged/ recovered. On Friday, 3,863 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,33,730.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 149 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 93,088. With seven new fatalities (within PCMC limits), the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,656 on Friday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday rose to 18,42,587 as it recorded 5,229 new cases of infection, a health official said.
With 127 new fatalities, the death toll reached 47,599, he said.
A total of 6,776 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 17,10,050.
The number of active cases is 83,859.
