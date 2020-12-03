Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 347, PCMC records 223 cases

Pune on Wednesday reported 347 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 caseload to 1,70,697.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,471 with four new fatalities.

A total of 345 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,394. As of now, 1,60,832 people were discharged/ recovered. On Wednesday, 4,150 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,26,402.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 223 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 92,774. With four new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,642 on Wednesday. On Wednesday, 4,154 tests were conducted taking the total count to 4,79,729.