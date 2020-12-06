Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 309, PCMC records 123 cases

Pune reported 309 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,72,078 on Sunday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,493 with seven new fatalities.
A total of 444 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,162. As of now, 1,62,423 people were discharged/ recovered. On Sunday, 3,496 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,40,962.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 123 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 93,367. With four new fatalities (within PCMC limits), the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,664 on Friday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,52,266, the state health department said.
The death of 40 patients pushed the cumulative toll to 47,734, it said.
A total of 7,486 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 17,23,370, the department said in a statement.
1,12,73,705 people have been tested until now.
The state now has 80,079 active cases, it said.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 93.04 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.58 per cent.
The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 18,52,266, deaths 47,734, active cases 80,079, recoveries 17,23,370, the number of people tested 1,12,73,705.
(With PTI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)