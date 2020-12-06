Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 309, PCMC records 123 cases

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 4,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,52,266, the state health department said.

The death of 40 patients pushed the cumulative toll to 47,734, it said.

A total of 7,486 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 17,23,370, the department said in a statement.

1,12,73,705 people have been tested until now.

The state now has 80,079 active cases, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 93.04 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.58 per cent.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 18,52,266, deaths 47,734, active cases 80,079, recoveries 17,23,370, the number of people tested 1,12,73,705.

(With PTI inputs)