Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 279, PCMC records 132 cases

Pune reported 279 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,72,559 on Tuesday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,510 with eight new fatalities.
A total of 220 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,070. As of now, 1,62,979 people were discharged/ recovered. On Tuesday, 2,425 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,45,298.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 132 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 93,647. With six new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 1,671 on Tuesday.
According to an update by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Deputy Mayor Tushar Hinge, 151 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 89,898.
2,906 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total count to 4,97,725.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,026 new COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.
"Today, newly 4026 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 6365 patients have been cured today. Totally 1737080 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 73374. The patient recovery rate in the state is 93.42%," Tope tweeted.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)