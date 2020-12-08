Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 279, PCMC records 132 cases

Pune reported 279 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,72,559 on Tuesday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,510 with eight new fatalities.

A total of 220 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,070. As of now, 1,62,979 people were discharged/ recovered. On Tuesday, 2,425 tests were conducted taking the total count to 8,45,298.