Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,548, PCMC records 812 new cases

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,548 to 1,42,136 on Sunday.

With 41 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,373.

A total of 1,599 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,587.

As per the update, 1,21,176 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 5,614 tests conducted on Sunday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,12,208.