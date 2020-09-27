Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,548, PCMC records 812 new cases

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,548 to 1,42,136 on Sunday.
With 41 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,373.
A total of 1,599 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,587.
As per the update, 1,21,176 people have recovered/discharged as of now.
With 5,614 tests conducted on Sunday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,12,208.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 812 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 76,079.
15 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,280.
A total of 914 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 67,296.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 18,056 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's overall tally to 13,39,232, the health department said.
With the death of 380 patients during the day, the toll reached 35,571, it said.
A total of 13,565 patients were discharged on Sunday.
With this, the state's recovery count stands at 10,30,015, the department said in a statement.
There are 2,73,228 active cases in the state at present.
Out of the 380 deaths reported on Sunday, 200 were from the last 48 hours, it said.