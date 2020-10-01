Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,336, PCMC records 764 new cases

Pune reported 1,336 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,45,291 on Wednesday.

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 40 people succumbbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,486. A total of 1,431 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 16,545.

As per the update, 1,25,260 people have recovered/discharged as of now. With 6,256 tests conducted on Wednesday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,27,354.