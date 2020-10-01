Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,336, PCMC records 764 new cases

Pune reported 1,336 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,45,291 on Wednesday.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 40 people succumbbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,486. A total of 1,431 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 16,545.
As per the update, 1,25,260 people have recovered/discharged as of now. With 6,256 tests conducted on Wednesday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,27,354.
Meanwhile, in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 764 COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 78,081. 12 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,318.
A total of 827 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 69,888.
The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 13,84,446 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 18,317 fresh cases, the state health department said. With 481 deaths, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 36,662, it said.
While 237 of the 481 fatalities occurred in the last 48 hours, 115 patients had succumbed a week back. Another 129 deaths had occurred earlier, the department said. A total of 19,163 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries to 10,88,322. The state now has 2,59,033 active cases, the department said.
