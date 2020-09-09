Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC sees jump of 1,880 COVID-19 cases, 1014 in PCMC

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits increased by 1,880 on Tuesday, taking the total to 1,09,838.
35 deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 2,584.
A total of 2,022 people were discharged during the day. Now, more than 90,000 patients have been cured of the disease in the city.
According to Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Pune has crossed the 5 lakh-mark of COVID-19 tests.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1,014 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total to 57,507.
16 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 961.
A total of 515 people were discharged during the day, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 47,592.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 20,131 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,43,772, while the death toll went up to 27,407 with 380 patients succumbing to the infection, state health department said.
A total of 13,234 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 6,72,556, a health official said.
The state is now left with 2,43,446 active cases.
A total of 15,57,305 people have been placed under home quarantine while another 38,141 are in institutional quarantine in the state, the official said.
47,89,682 tests have been conducted in the state until now.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,43,772, new cases 20,131, deaths 27,407, recoveries 6,72,556, active cases 2,43,446, people tested so far 47,89,682.
(With PTI inputs)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)