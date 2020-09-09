Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC sees jump of 1,880 COVID-19 cases, 1014 in PCMC

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits increased by 1,880 on Tuesday, taking the total to 1,09,838.

35 deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 2,584.

A total of 2,022 people were discharged during the day. Now, more than 90,000 patients have been cured of the disease in the city.

According to Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Pune has crossed the 5 lakh-mark of COVID-19 tests.