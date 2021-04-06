Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC records 5600 COVID-19 cases; 2904 in PCMC on April 6

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 5,600 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 2,99,721.
According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,526 with 38 new fatalities.
A total of 3,481 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,49,373.
As of now, there are 44,822 active COVID-19 cases.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2904 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,55,984. 15 new fatalities were reported during the day. 1679 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,30,129.
Meanwhile, with 55,469 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Tuesday (April 6) recorded its second-highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's highest single-day spike is 57,074, which was reported on Sunday (April 4).
Besides, 297 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 56,330. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81%.
34,256 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 25,83,331. The recovery rate in the state stands at 82.98%.
Currently, 24,55,498 people are in home quarantine and 22,797 people are in institutional quarantine.
The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 4,72,283.
