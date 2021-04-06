Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC records 5600 COVID-19 cases; 2904 in PCMC on April 6

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2904 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,55,984. 15 new fatalities were reported during the day. 1679 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,30,129.

Meanwhile, with 55,469 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Tuesday (April 6) recorded its second-highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's highest single-day spike is 57,074, which was reported on Sunday (April 4).

Besides, 297 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 56,330. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.81%.

34,256 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 25,83,331. The recovery rate in the state stands at 82.98%.

Currently, 24,55,498 people are in home quarantine and 22,797 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 4,72,283.