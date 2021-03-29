Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC records 2547 COVID-19 cases; 1472 in PCMC on March 29

In all, Pune district on Monday reported 4,961 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 5,19,600, an official said.

The day also saw 31 deaths, increasing the toll to 4,961, while 2,771 people were discharged post-recovery, he added.

Meanwhile, a day after reporting the highest one-day rise of 40,414 coronavirus positive cases, Maharashtra on Monday added 31,643 fresh infections, taking the overall tally to 27,45,518, the state health department said. With 102 fatalities, the death toll in the state went up to 54,283.

The detection of fewer cases on Monday is attributed to reduced testing because of Holi holiday.

Maharashtra has been conducting more than 1.50 lakh tests every day on average for the detection of coronavirus positive cases. On Monday, the state conducted 1,36,848 tests against 1,65,591 samples that were tested on Sunday.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 27,45,518, new cases: 31,643, death toll: 54,283, discharged: 23,53,307, active cases: 3,36,584, people tested so far: 1,94,95,189.