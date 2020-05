Coronavirus in Pune and PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on May 26

Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday evening said that 246 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Pune and the total COVID-19 cases in the city are 5,427.

He added that 140 patients became free from COVID-19 and the total patients free from the virus are 2,875.

Here is a list of new micro-containment zones in Pune:

1. Mangalwar Peth, Juna Bazar - Junabazar, Mangalwar Peth, Juna Bazar Premises (Final Plot No. 897,898)

2. Parvati Darshan 1 - Welankarnagar, Laxminarayan Theater, Parvati Darshan, ST Colony, Hotel Panchami area

3. Parvati Darshan 2 - Parvatidarshan colony on the west side of Rambhau Mhalgi road

4. Parvati Dandekar pool slum - Dandekar pool vashat Final Plot no 1A, 2A, 2B, 28, 585, 587, 587 Aambil stream colony area

5. Parvati Dattawadi - Parvati Final Plot No. 558 Dattawadi area