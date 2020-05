Coronavirus in Pune and PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on May 21

Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday evening said that 152 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Pune and the total COVID-19 cases in the city are 3,899. 13 deaths took place due to coornavirus in the day and the total death toll is now 220.

He added that 1,507 tests were conducted in the day and the total tests conducted are 35,302.

Here is a list of new micro-containment zones in Pune:

1. Mangalwar Peth, Juna Bazar - Junabazar, Mangalwar Peth, Juna Bazar Premises (Final Plot No. 897,898)

2. Parvati Darshan 1 - Welankarnagar, Laxminarayan Theater, Parvati Darshan, ST Colony, Hotel Panchami area

3. Parvati Darshan 2 - Parvatidarshan colony on the west side of Rambhau Mhalgi road

4. Parvati Dandekar pool slum - Dandekar pool vashat Final Plot no 1A, 2A, 2B, 28, 585, 587, 587 Aambil stream colony area

5. Parvati Dattawadi - Parvati Final Plot No. 558 Dattawadi area

6. Kasba, Nana Peth, Bhavani Peth - Kasba, Vishrambagwada, Bhavani Peth, Somvar Peth, Mangalvar Peth, Budhvar Peth, Guruvar Peth, Shukravar Peth (Pai), Raviwar Peth, Rasta Peth, Nana Peth, Bhavani Peth, Mahatma Phule Peth (Ganj Peth), Ganesh Peth , Kasba Peth, Ghorpadi Peth.

7. Pune Station, Tadiwala Road - Sweeper Chawl, Bhim Sanghatana Rajaratan, Vishwadeep Tarun Mitramadal, Maruti Mandir-1, Bal Mitramandal, Maruti Mandir-2. Drought vasahat, Sangeeta vasahat, Kapila Dairy Premises, Lokseva Mitramandal Ulhasnagar, Khadda vasahat, Lokseva vasahat, Chavan Chawl, Panmala Private Road, Indiranagar Private Road, Vikasnagar, Siddharthnagar Private Road, Kinara Nalanda Private Road, Patryachi Chawl Private Road. Tadiwala Road