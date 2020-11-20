Coronavirus in Pune: After dropping steadily for over a month, COVID-19 case count rises in the city

After dropping steadily for over a month, COVID-19 case count has been rising in Pune and the neighbouring twin city of Pimpri Chinchwad from the last two days.

Meanwhile, PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has stated that in the wake of increasing cases, PMC has increased testing in the city.

Mohol has also appealed Pune residents to not go out without a reason and to avoid the crowd.

Pune reported 411 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,65,837 on Thursday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,407 with six new fatalities.

A total of 316 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,475. As of now, 1,56,955 people were discharged/ recovered. On Thursday, 3,329 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,77,208.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 179 COVID-19 cases were reported on November 19, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 90,125. With four fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city reached 1,577 on Thursday.