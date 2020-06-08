Coronavirus in Pune: 3-member Central team visits city; COVID-19 cases near 8000

Amid COVID-19 cases nearing 8,000 in Pune, a three-member Central team is on a visit in the city. The team will review the arrangements and medical facilities in hospitals and have discussions with the doctors. They will also conduct a review of the containment zone activities.

The three-member Central team comprises of Kunal Kumar - IAS, JS, MoHUA, GOI, Dr Arvind Singh Kushwaha - Addl Professor, AIIMS, Nagpur and Dr Sitikanta Banerjee - Asst Professor, AIIMS, Nagpur.

They will visit the Naidu Hospital, Sassoon Hospital, Smart City War Room at SCOC Centre and COVID Care Centre, NICMAR. Along with Pune, the team will also review the situation in Kolhapur, Solapur, Aurangabad and Jalgaon through video conferencing.

Here is the detailed schedule of the Centre team: