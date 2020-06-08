Coronavirus in Pune: 3-member Central team visits city; COVID-19 cases near 8000

Amid COVID-19 cases nearing 8,000 in Pune, a three-member Central team is on a visit in the city. The team will review the arrangements and medical facilities in hospitals and have discussions with the doctors. They will also conduct a review of the containment zone activities.
The three-member Central team comprises of Kunal Kumar - IAS, JS, MoHUA, GOI, Dr Arvind Singh Kushwaha - Addl Professor, AIIMS, Nagpur and Dr Sitikanta Banerjee - Asst Professor, AIIMS, Nagpur.
They will visit the Naidu Hospital, Sassoon Hospital, Smart City War Room at SCOC Centre and COVID Care Centre, NICMAR. Along with Pune, the team will also review the situation in Kolhapur, Solapur, Aurangabad and Jalgaon through video conferencing.
Here is the detailed schedule of the Centre team:
In April too, a three-member Central team had visited coronavirus hotspots in Pune and inspected medical and quarantine facilities as part of an exercise to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 230 new coronavirus cases taking its COVID-19 count to 9,537, a health official said on Sunday.
The death toll due to the virus reached 415 with eight more people succumbing to the infection, he said.
"Of the 230 cases, 165 are in the areas under the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which now has 7,881 patients," the official said.
Eighty-five patients were discharged from the hospitals following recovery, he added.
"As 50 more cases were reported in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, the COVID-19 count there now stands at 754,"
The number of positive cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board area increased to 806, he said.
Pune is one of the worst coronavirus-hit districts in the country.
(With PTI inputs)