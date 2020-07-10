Coronavirus in Pune: 11 out of 15 PMC ward offices cross 1,000-mark; check details here

The COVID-19 has now started engulfing the whole of Pune with 11 of 15 Pune Municipal Corporation ward offices registering over 1,000 positive cases.

As per the latest update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), coronavirus cases in 11 ward offices have crossed 1000-mark as of July 8.

List of the ward offices crossing 1000-mark is as follows:

Dhole Patil Road

Kasaba Vishrambaug Wada

Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori

Hadapsar-Mundhwa

Bhavani Peth

Shivaji Nagar-Ghole Road

Sinhagad Road

Wanowadi-Ramtekdi

Bibwewadi

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar

Warje-Karvenagar

Earlier, the cases within the PMC were limited to few areas like Bhavani Peth, Kasaba Vishrambaug Wada, Dhole Patil Road. Whereas, the areas like Kothrud, Aundh-Baner were in green zones with just a few cases.

However, now even Kothrud, Aundh-Baner ward office areas have as many as 915 and 819 cases as of July 8.

Here are the details of ward wise COVID-19 cases (as of July 8) issued by PMC on July 10.