Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Worms found in meals served to COVID-19 patients; Municipal Commissioner warns contractors

In a shocking incident in Pimpri Chinchwad, worms were found in the meals served to COVID-19 patients at ESIC hospital in Chinchwad on Friday and it was for the second successive day. A similar situation was seen at COVID Care Centre in Akurdi. Meanwhile, the Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar has warned the contractors to improve the quality of food provided by them to the COVID-19 patients or quit, reported the Indian Express.

“I have asked the contractors to improve the quality of meal served to patients at our COVID care centres and hospitals. If they cannot do so, they have been asked to quit,” he said. Hardikar added that he would hold an mergency meeting with the contractors soon.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister and Pune's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar had also held a meeting with the contractors and told them to improve the quality of food, the Municipal Commissioner said. "It seems things have not improved as complaints are pouring in from patients," he added.

Hardikar said that he has received pictures of worms in the meals. He added that an investigation has been launched and if the contractors are found guilty, severe action will be taken against them.

Meanwhile, Pimpri Chinchwad reported 811 new COVID-19 cases on Friday which took its tally to 14,956.