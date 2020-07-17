Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Rtd teacher dies of COVID-19, husband unaware

In a shocking incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a retired teacher died due to COVID-19 at an ICU of a private hospital on Wednesday, but her husband admitted beside her, is unaware of his wife's death as their son has not had the courage divulge it to his father, reported Indian Express. The funeral was held late on Wednesday.

61-year-old Sudha Rosaih taught Math at Kamalnayan Bajaj School in Sambhajinagar. The family lives in Indrayaninagar area of PCMC.

Ritesh, their only son said that his parents were undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His father was admitted six days ago and two days later, his mother had breathing problems so she was admitted.

The son who in under home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, got a call from the hospital on Tuesday evening. He was told that his father’s condition had deteriorated and he needed to be put on a ventilator.

He then spoke with his mother and it frightened her. "Doctors told me she suffered a cardiac arrest,” he said, adding that his mother had diabetes and high blood pressure, but both ailments were under control."

Ritesh's father asked him about his mother on Thursday. However, he had to lie that she was moved to another ward as her condition had improved.

"When my mother’s body was being moved out of the hospital, my father tried asking the doctors as to what had happened. They told him that they needed to conduct some tests and were taking her out of the ICU,” he said

Meanwhile, PCMC has 9,104 COVID-19 cases and the death toll was 156 on Thursday.