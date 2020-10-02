Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC to shut down 'some' COVID care centres as cases go down

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to shut down 'some' COVID care centres in the twin-city as the number of cases have begun to decline and many patients are preferring home quarantine over institutional quarantine, reported a local website.
According to the report, the COVID-19 cases in PCMC has come down in the last four days. Also, many COVID care centres are lying vacant in the industrial city. Reportedly, the COVID care centres at MHADA colony in Mahalunge, Indira College, Dr DY Patil, ESI Hospital Chinchwad and Symbiosis Kiwale are some of the centres which are going to be closed.
PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said that the administration had prepared to accommodate ten thousand patients in the facilities; but fortunately, this is not the case in the city now.
"The patient population is slowly declining. Many citizens are taking treatment at home. As a result, some COVID care centres are being closed. Although people should take care of themselves, wear face masks and should follow rules,” he added.
Meanwhile, 633 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases total in PCMC to 78,714. Five deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,323. A total of 1,236 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 71,124.
Besides, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 14 lakh-mark with the addition of 16,476 fresh cases, while more than 16,000 patients were discharged following recovery, said a state health official.
The states COVID-19 tally increased to 14,00,922, while 394 more deaths took the fatality count beyond the 37,000 mark to 37,056, he said.
A total of 16,104 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered cases to 11,04,426, the official said.
With this, the state now has 2,59,006 active cases.
A total of 21,74,651 people are currently under home quarantine in the state, while 28,720 others are in isolation at institutional facilities, the official added.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 14,00,922, new cases 16,476, deaths 37,056, discharged 11,04,426, active cases 2,59,006, people tested so far 68,75,451.
