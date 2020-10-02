Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC to shut down 'some' COVID care centres as cases go down

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to shut down 'some' COVID care centres in the twin-city as the number of cases have begun to decline and many patients are preferring home quarantine over institutional quarantine, reported a local website.

According to the report, the COVID-19 cases in PCMC has come down in the last four days. Also, many COVID care centres are lying vacant in the industrial city. Reportedly, the COVID care centres at MHADA colony in Mahalunge, Indira College, Dr DY Patil, ESI Hospital Chinchwad and Symbiosis Kiwale are some of the centres which are going to be closed.

PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said that the administration had prepared to accommodate ten thousand patients in the facilities; but fortunately, this is not the case in the city now.

"The patient population is slowly declining. Many citizens are taking treatment at home. As a result, some COVID care centres are being closed. Although people should take care of themselves, wear face masks and should follow rules,” he added.

Meanwhile, 633 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases total in PCMC to 78,714. Five deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,323. A total of 1,236 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 71,124.