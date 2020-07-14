Coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad: Leading doctor says testing capacity is still low

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, who recently retired as Head of Epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said that the testing capacity is still low and more COVID-19 tests should be conducted.

According to a report Lokmat, Dr Gangakhedkar said that from day one we have not used our full potential when it comes to testing patients. At present 2.8 lakh tests are being done daily. He also said that given the current number of patients we have enough beds, but time may come when we might shortfall of beds for COVID-19 patients. He appealed to people who have symptoms to come and get them tested.

Dr Gangakhedkar represented ICMR in national press briefings and updated journalists on research developments related to COVID-19 in India by breaking down complex scientific data to make them easier for the general public to understand.