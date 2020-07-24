Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Full list of new guidelines for containment zones and non-containment zones as given on July 23

As the 10-day lockdown in the twin-city of Pimpri-Chinchwad ended on July 23 amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has released fresh guidelines for containment zones and non-containment zones.

Guidelines for non-containment zones:

1) All types of dispensaries, hospitals, clinics, maternity wards and drug stores in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area except the restricted areas will remain open for the entire period.

2. Retail sale of meat and chicken is allowed from 9 am to 5 p.m.

3. Retail sale of essentials like food grains is allowed from 9 am to 5 pm.

4. Retail sale of milk, vegetables and fruits is allowed from 09:00 am to 5.00 pm. Vegetables and fruit sellers will sell at the specified place. Vegetables/fruits can be sold only at the place mentioned by the Ward Officer after obtaining the pass. Other street vendors will be able to sell their goods at the place mentioned by the ward officer only after getting a pass from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm. Sales of tea, paan and tobacco products will not be allowed.

5 Shops in the city, shops in urban settlements, shops in urban complexes are allowed from 9.00 am to pm. The shops on the right side of the road will operate on even days and the shops on the left side can operate on odd days. But if it is observed that the citizens are not following the social distance, all the markets/shops in the area will be closed immediately.

6. Home delivery of essentials and other items (E-Commerce), medicines and ready-made food items will be permissible only after passing with the prior approval of the Corporation between 8:00 am and 10.00 pm. For this facility, only the pass issued by the Corporation will be accepted.

7. Passes issued earlier by the police for essential services will be valid till July 31, 2020.

8. Orders passed by Hon'ble Divisional Commissioner, Pune regarding Moshi Agricultural Produce Market Committee will remain in force forever. Transactions in the Market Committee are excluded from this order.

Guidelines for containment zones:

1. Specified staff and vehicles of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Police Department and State and Central Departments working on Corona Virus Prevention Measures as well as staff and vehicles providing essential services are also excluded as well as wholesale transport supplying essential services and goods.

2. Except for clinics run or permitted by the corporation in the restricted zone, the operation of other outpatient departments and private medical clinics is being prohibited.

3. For the banking facilities of the citizens in the restricted area, all the banks should be open from 10:00 am to 2:00 am on the working day of the branch office and also keep their ATMs fully operational.

4. Retail sale of milk, vegetables and fruits is allowed in the restricted area from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

5. Retail sale of meat and chicken in the restricted area during this period will continue from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

6. Retail sales of other essential items such as food grains and essentials will also be open from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm during the period.

General guidelines:

1) It is mandatory to wear mask in public places.

2) Spitting in public places is strictly prohibited and if it is violated, the person will be liable to penal action.

3) It will be mandatory to maintain a distance of two yards in public places.

4) A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed in the marriage ceremony keeping social distance.

5) A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed for the funeral procession keeping social distance.

6) It will be strictly forbidden to eat Gutkha, paan, tobacco and drink alcohol in public places.

7) In all shops, it will be mandatory to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet between the two customers.

8) Priority should be given to work from home as long as possible in the establishments.

9) Strict observance of working hours in all offices, shops, factories, commercial establishments etc.

10) Arrangements should be made for thermal scanning, hand washing, use of monitors in and out of buildings.

11) Disinfection of public office space, frequently handled parts like door handles etc. should be done from time to time.

12) The head of the office should take care of the physical distance in the office, proper distance between the working staff, adequate time in two shifts, proper planning of lunch break.