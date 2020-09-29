Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: COVID care centres arrange painting, yoga and other fun activities for patients

The COVID-19 care centres at Pimpri-Chinchwad are not only helping the patients beat the deadly infection but they are also helping them improve their mental health with fun activities at the facility.
The COVID-19 care centre at Balnagri, Bhosari which has begun its operations from September 3 has been conducting yoga and meditation. They have also arranged painting and drawing competitions to cheer up the patients, reported Hindustan Times.
PCMC Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said that the fun activities have been initiated to keep the morale of the patients high. "Patients are spending more than ten days away from their families so to keep them positive and happy such activities are conducted. Different activities are conducted at centres. At some centres yoga is practised while at some motivational speeches are delivered,” he added.
Meanwhile, as per the update by PCMC Deputy Mayor Tushar Hinge, 554 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 76,633.
10 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,290.
A total of 959 people were discharged on Monday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 68,255.
Besides, Maharashtra on Monday reported 11,921 fresh COVID-19 cases, a day after detecting 18,056 infections, taking the total count to 13,51,153, state health department said.
With 180 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll went up to 35,751, it said.
Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 77.71 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.65 per cent, the department said.
Currently, 19,75,923 people are in home quarantine and 29,922 others are in institutional quarantine.
A total of 66,22,384 people have been tested across the state so far, it said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 13,51,153; new cases 11,921; deaths: 35,751; discharged 10,49,947; active cases: 2,65,033; people tested so far: 66,22,384
