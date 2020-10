As per the recent update, in the twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 633 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 78,714.

5 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,323.

A total of 1,236 people were discharged today, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 71,124.

Here are the zone wise cases in the PCMC area: